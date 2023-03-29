Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she moved to Hollywood as she was 'pushed into a corner'

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed the reason she left Bollywood and moved to working in the US. She said that she had “beef with people” (involved in dispute) and was pushed into a corner.

She also revealed that she was not the happiest with the work she was getting from the Hindi film industry. Priyanka was speaking to Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert and said that for the first time as she was feeling “safe” during their conversation.

Talking about her music career, Priyanka said Anjula Acharia of Desi Hits spotted her in a music video and called her up when she was shooting for Saat Khoon Maaf. She asked if she would be interested in a music career in US. “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break,” she said.—IANS