Confidence, consistency & courage: Dr Aditi Govitrikar’s mantra for success

Crown & Conversations, a high-energy evening, held at Seville Lounge, concluded successfully. The highlight of the event was an engaging interaction with India’s first Mrs World, Dr Aditi Govitrikar, who shared valuable insights on confidence, personality development and the journey to success.

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A large number of women attended the session. Drawing from her own life experiences, Dr Govitrikar emphasised that hard work, discipline and self-belief are the true pillars of achieving any goal.

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She also spoke about her journey in modelling and films. Dr Govitrikar acted in films like De Dana Dan, Paheli, Baaz: A Bird in Danger and Soch, and gained widespread recognition through her participation in Fear Factor 1 & Bigg Boss Season 3. She noted that staying relevant in the glamour industry requires constant learning and the ability to evolve.

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Highlighting women empowerment, Dr Govitrikar stated that today’s women are capable of excelling in every field, provided they receive the right guidance and confidence. She actively works towards mentoring women by offering grooming, skill development and personality enhancement training, for which she created Marvelous Mrs India World.

The event consisted interactive sessions, Q&A rounds, and practical tips on personality grooming, which were highly appreciated by attendees.

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The aim of Crown & Conversations is to create awareness of the platform - Marvelous Mrs India World where women can learn, build confidence, and take meaningful steps toward fulfilling their aspirations.