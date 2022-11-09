SRK as 'Pathaan' to appear in Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3'

Aditya Chopra, the head of India’s biggest production house Yash Raj Films, is building the biggest Indian franchise with his concept of the spy universe, which will be an action spectacle for the audiences. Pathaan, Tiger and War, in which Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Kabir, are three important pieces of this spy universe that is shaping up to be a theatrical experience like no other. While it is confirmed that Salman Khan as Tiger will appear in Pathaan, now there is confirmed information that Shah Rukh Khan will appear in Tiger 3 for a mind-boggling sequence!

Shares a source, “This will be a massively mounted action sequence where Pathaan and Tiger come together for a very crucial scene. This will also be a huge cinematic moment for the audiences. The spy universe is turning out to be deliciously thrilling because it brings the biggest superstars together in riveting, edge-of-the-seat sequences that are important for the plot to move forward.” — TMS

