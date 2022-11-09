SRK as 'Pathaan' to appear in Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3'

Aditya Chopra, the head of India’s biggest production house Yash Raj Films, is building the biggest Indian franchise with his concept of the spy universe, which will be an action spectacle for the audiences. Pathaan, Tiger and War, in which Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Kabir, are three important pieces of this spy universe that is shaping up to be a theatrical experience like no other. While it is confirmed that Salman Khan as Tiger will appear in Pathaan, now there is confirmed information that Shah Rukh Khan will appear in Tiger 3 for a mind-boggling sequence!
Shares a source, “This will be a massively mounted action sequence where Pathaan and Tiger come together for a very crucial scene. This will also be a huge cinematic moment for the audiences. The spy universe is turning out to be deliciously thrilling because it brings the biggest superstars together in riveting, edge-of-the-seat sequences that are important for the plot to move forward.” — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India
President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...
Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president
Polls 104 votes against Bibi Jagir Kaur’s 42
DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks
Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...
Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister
The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...
UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis
It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...