Constance Wu alleges she was sexually harassed

Actress Constance Wu has alleged that she was sexually harassed by a senior producer of the 2015-20 ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat. In an interview, Wu talked about an incident she detailed in her memoir Making a Scene where a producer she only referred to by an initial showed ‘controlling behaviour’.

“Fresh Off the Boat was my first-ever TV show. I was thrown into this world,” Wu told. “I don’t have parents in the industry. And because I was 30, people thought I knew what I was doing. It made me paranoid and embarrassed,” she added.

Wu also revealed that during a sporting event in 2015, the producer touched her thigh.

The Crazy Rich Asians actor also said there was another argument during the second season of Fresh Off the Boat over attending a film festival but by then, Wu felt empowered to cut ties with the producer in question.

Wu said she had not opened up about this situation in the past due to fear of consequences. —IANS