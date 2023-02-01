OTT has emerged as alternative entertainment, says Dibyendu Bhattacharya

Dibyendu Bhattacharya, one of the finest actors in the industry, is not only a well-known face on TV screens but is also doing prominent work for OTT platforms. The actor’s latest performance in Main Monica, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, is being hailed by the viewers. Dibyendu talks about how OTT as a medium has revolutionised viewing habits.

He shares, “OTT has emerged as alternative entertainment and content-driven platform, and television has become regressive. This OTT boom has made everyone realise that good content doesn’t need big stars. In fact, content is the star of the show. But this does not mean that OTT cannot produce irrelevant content. There is a saturation point in every industry. We always try to replicate a hit formula and end up creating similar content.”