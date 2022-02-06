MX TakaTak announces a new property with Chef Ranveer Brar

The short video app MX TakaTak has announced a new property titled #BawarchiBrar with Chef Ranveer Brar.

Starting today, new videos will be up on every Saturday at 7 pm. With almost two decades of rich experience in the food industry, Lucknow-born celebrity chef Ranveer Brar enjoys a huge fan base worldwide owing to his authenticity, relatable cooking tips and fun banter with his fans.

An author, reality show judge and a restaurateur - Chef Ranveer still follows traditional cooking techniques, which is what he will bring to the table with a takatak twist on #BawarchiBrar.

This is the first time ever that Chef Brar will be experimenting with a weekly drop of videos on any short format video platform wherein he will showcase tips and tricks about food fundamentals, create fusion recipes, highlight the history and culture of Indian cuisine as well as indulge in fun trivia.

“While cooking may seem tedious and intimidating for some, I plan to make it fun through this platform by sharing some of my tips and tricks, revisiting our school/hostel days through the dishes I make and even cooking in a kitchen with limited resources. I look forward to interacting with my fans and sharing recipes and experiences from my childhood with them too,” said Ranveer.