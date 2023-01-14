Kamaldeep Kaur from Ludhiana, who is seen in MasterChef India on SonyLIV, is making headlines with her cooking skills. She gets candid…

How has the journey of MasterChef been for you?
It’s like a dream come true, which I am seeing with my open eyes. Coming in top 16 in the competition is very gratifying.
What does cooking mean to you?
Cooking is therapeutic. At night when everyone sleeps, I go to the kitchen and cook. It’s a stress-busting process for me.
Were you inclined towards cooking right from your childhood?
I used to observe my mother cooking. We were part of a joint family, so I had no real responsibility at my parents’ place!
You started cooking after your marriage then, tell us something about how it all started?
My elder sister-in-law Puneet Kaur is a great cook and she has been a great source of knowledge for me. During Covid, I introduced myself to baking and slowly word of mouth spread, and I started earning also.
How are the three judges inspiring you to be a better chef every day?
We are lucky to have them as judges on our show. My all-time favourite is Chef Ranveer Brar. I have idolised him a lot. Chef Garima Arora is a warm person and Chef Vikas Khanna knows how to motivate the contestants.
What are the three things you feel are a must-have for every kitchen?
My favourite spice is black pepper. I prefer a peaceful atmosphere to cook and one of my old nonstick pans, which I got as a wedding gift. My kitchen set-up is such that I can operate with closed eyes.
How far do you see yourself going in the show?
Definitely in the top three! The way I have been progressing in the show and highlighting my strong points under the guidance of our judges, I am very positive.
How has your family supported you in your journey as a chef?
I am here today at MasterChef only because of my children. They were the ones who actually filled up the form and had the confidence in me. My in-laws are supporting me unconditionally. I want be an inspiration for all the housewives and prove that if you get the support from your family, you can go places.
What’s your dream now as a chef?
I would like to come up with a book in which I can write about elements you find in Indian kitchen, which are enough to make any international dish. Before my daughter’s marriage, I want to write that book and dedicate it to her.
What’s your forte as a chef?
Punjabi dishes.
