Max, Julie, Dulan and Alvin face the Zumbo pressure test on Master Chef Australia

In the latest episode of MasterChef Australia, it was time for pressure test. Facing one of the toughest pastry chefs, Adriano Zumbo, Fans’ team’s Max Krapivsky, Dulan Hapuarachichi, and Favourites’ team Julie Goodwin and Alvin Quah braced themselves for a dreaded Zumbo Pressure Test Challenge. With four-and-a-half hours to recreate the dish, the four contestants braced up to win the test. Despite the anxiety in the kitchen, Alvin’s creation was declared the dish of the day with the perfect layering of the waffle.

Julie’s dish was appreciated in terms of taste and balance. In the end, it came down to who handled the pressure well among Fans’ members Max and Dulan, and the latter was announced as the second contestant leaving the MasterChef kitchen. “I loved every single day here and thank both the Favourites and Fans teams for teaching me so much in a short time,” he said.