Actress Anita Raghav to feature in music video Hasna Marega

Anita Raghav, who has a pretty face and charming smile, is all set to woo fans in her upcoming project with Whitehill Dhakad. The song is titled Hasna Marega and falls in the romcom genre. In the music video, Anita is playing the lead and has kept her fashion quotient high.
Anita says, “I’m playing a cool character in the video. She is jovial and attractive. I loved shooting and the entire team was fun. The song is nice and you will like it too. I am looking forward to doing more of rom-coms as well as action-oriented projects. Also, really looking forward to hearing from people about this one.” The actress has also been featured in singles Rohtakiya and Mistabaaz.
