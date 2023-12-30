Star Plus has announced its new undercover cop saga, Aankh Micholi, starring Khushi Dubey and Navneet Malik. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Aankh Micholi promises to keep audiences hooked.

The makers of Aankh Micholi have dropped an intriguing promo for the cop drama. The promo depicts Rukhmini (Khushi Dubey) as an undercover cop fighting the goons on one side and maintaining family ties on the other. Rukhmini aspires to be a reputed official. Aankh Micholi will also be a twisted tale of a saas and a bahu. It will be interesting to witness Rukhmini’s journey and how she achieves her goals.