Could never have imagined Heeramandi after cancer, says Manisha Koirala

ANI

Manisha Koirala, who is receiving praise for her performance in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, penned a gratitude note and said she ‘could never have imagined that after cancer and turning 50 that her life would flower into this other phase’. Manisha took to Instagram and shared stills from the web series Heeramandi along with a long note.

The note read, “Heeramandi has been a significant milestone. As a 53-year-old actor who has bagged an important role in a high-profile web series, I am overjoyed that I’m not stuck playing insignificant peripheral roles, thanks to OTT platforms and changing audience profiles. Finally, female actors, technicians, and other professionals have started getting the long overdue and well-deserved good quality of work and respect in a professional environment. I am fortunate to be a part of this evolving era.”

Manisha recalled the doubts that plagued her when she started shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial. She added, “Today, when I am receiving so many accolades, I can’t help but remember the doubts and anxiety that plagued me when I was about to start shooting. Still recovering from the dreaded C, would my body be strong enough to deal with the intense shooting schedules, heavy costumes, and jewellery, and perform a role requiring so much nuance and effortless effort?”

She also shared the challenges faced during performing a particular sequence. “The fountain sequence proved the most physically challenging. It required me to be immersed in a water fountain for over 12 hours. That tested my resilience! Even though Sanjay had thoughtfully ensured that the water was warm and clean, over the hours it turned muddy, (because my team members, the cinematographer, and the art director’s team were getting into the water to work around the scene.) Even though I was beyond exhaustion by the end of the shoot, I felt a deep happiness. My body had taken the stress and remained resilient. I knew I had passed a critical physical test,” she continued. The actor concluded her post by expressing gratitude for all the love showered on her. She stated, “To you, who think your time has come and gone, whether it’s due to age, illness or any setback, never give up! You never know what could be waiting for you around the bend! I’m deeply grateful for your love and generosity of spirit.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cancer #Instagram