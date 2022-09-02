Trailer of R Balki's Chup to be launched on September 5

After launching the impressive teaser of R Balki’s Chup, the makers of the romantic psycho thriller will be launching the trailer of the movie on September 5. Interestingly, the makers have decided to reveal intriguing motion posters of Chup (from September 1 onwards) on social media, as an exciting countdown till the trailer launch.
The teaser of R Balki’s Chup featuring Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Bhatt has already built huge anticipation around the film.
Talking about the film, R Balki says, “Chup is special for more than one reason. For me the biggest reason is it marks the official debut of Amitabh Bachchan as a music composer. Amitji saw Chup and played an instinctive original melody on his piano as he relived the film. It was his way of expressing his feelings for the film, paying a tribute. This composition, his gift to the film, will be the end title track of Chup. I don’t think there can be an artiste whose sensitivity can beat Bachchan’s and Chup has his touch.”
