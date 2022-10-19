Make way for 5678

Regional content from the South is ruling the industry and here comes one more on OTT.
ZEE5 has announced their latest Tamil original series – 5678. Directed by Vijay, Prasanna JK, Mrudhula Sridharan and produced by AL Alagappan Hitesh Thakkur, this series highlights the journey of young and talented teenagers – Semba, Vikram, Dinesh and Swetha.
Coming from a humble background, these individuals love dancing but are not professionally training.
However, these young artistes decide to chase their dreams and fight against the odds. Their dreams are given wings when Keshav, a new member from a gated community joins them.
Director Vijay commented on 5678 saying, “It was a pleasure working on 5678 with young and talented actors. These free-spirited teenagers worked really hard while filming the series.”
