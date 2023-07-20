Country singer Luke Combs’ cover of Tracy Chapman’s 1988 song Fast Car is making us nostalgic and Chapman richer by $500,000. Here’s putting the spotlight on great cover songs over the years…

Sheetal

Like it or not, for a new artiste singing cover songs of an original is one of the best ways to get noticed. Take for instance Luke Combs, who is creating a buzz with his version of Tracy Chapman’s 1988 song Fast Car, which is a part of his album, Getting’ Old. The song quickly climbed to number two position on the Billboard Hot 100, higher than Chapman’s original version, and number three on the Canadian Hot 100.

Madonna

While we have debated enough on whether artistes should be allowed to make cover version, remake, or simply cover, call whatever you may; it’s time to accept well-made covers and the artistes behind them with open arms because radios, streaming platforms and Billboard are vouching for them…

Adele

How many are too many?

Tracy Chapman’s debut album’s lead song Fast Car became a hit after her chance performance (as Stevie Wonder backed out in the last minute) at Nelson Mandela 70th Birthday Tribute. Tracy’s performance helped Fast Car reach number six position on the Billboard Hot 100.

Luke is not the first singer to sing a cover of the song. In 2011, Fast Car reached one spot higher than the original in UK Top 10, at number four when Michael Collings performed it on Britain’s Got Talent. More covers followed from Swedish record producer Tobtok to British record producer Jonas Blue trying to bring their versions of the original in 2015.

Rihanna

But Luke’s take on Fast Car has earned the country singer praise from the legendary singer herself. Luke has admitted of listening to Tracy’s incredibly written song for the first time with his father when he was young and it has stayed with him ever since. Meanwhile, Tracy is happy as new listeners have embraced and become fans of the song.

Endless list

To make an official cover for a song, one needs to pay royalties to the copyright owners. Like a Prayer, which is considered one of the best songs of Madonna, was first covered by folk singer-songwriter John Wesley Harding, for his 1989 extended play, God Made Me Do It: The Christmas EP. It was an acoustic version. In 2007 came mashup titled Feels Like A Prayer by DJs Meck and Dino. A decade later, Patrick Leonard released a piano ballad version of the track, with vocals from singer Dana Williams. In the same month, Brazilian singer Luiza Possi covered it. Cut to 2023, musical band King Hannah released its version of Like A Prayer, which is being appreciated by many.

From Santana’s 1970 cover of the 1968 Fleetwood Mac’s single Black Magic Woman, Gary Jules’s 2003 version of Tears for Fears to Rihanna’s version of New Person, Same Old Mistakes by Tame Impala in her eight LP, Anti, the list of famous covers is endless. One of the best examples of famous covers would be Whiney Houston covering Dolly Parton’s country success I Will Always Love You for her debut film, The Bodyguard. The 1990s saw the release of Lenny Kravitz’s 1999 cover of the band The Guess Who’s single American Woman and Nirvana’s live version of David Bowie’s The Man Who Sold the World.

No definite hit code

On YouTube and other streaming platforms such as SoundCloud or Spotify, artistes have started monetizing their cover songs. To name a few, Becky G, Justin Beiber, Austin Mahone and Conan Gray, all started their career by singing covers on YouTube.

While many have done it, there’s not a formula to deliver a hit cover. It all depends on what listeners and social media reels pick up and start hitting the buttons of like, share and subscribe to.

Fun fact

Tracy Chapman, who is the sole writer of Fast Car, also owns its publishing rights. According to Billboard, she earned around $500000 in global publishing royalties’ since Combs cover’s release in March this year. So, the best way to earn would still be to stay original and keeping the copyrights. Isn’t it?