Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal dance on 'Ishq Wala Love'

Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal have been the talk of the town ever since their chemistry rocked the stage of Indian Idol. They are now the captains of Sony TV’s singing reality show Superstar Singer 2. In the upcoming episode, contestant Sayisha Gupta from Punjab will be seen sharing the stage with Pawandeep, who will be seen saying, “Apart from being a phenomenal singer, Sayisha is also my dance guru.”

Sayisha will reply, “Arunita didi came up to me saying that Pawandeep bhaiya is very boring, so I decided to teach him couple dance.” Pawandeep and Arunita will then be seen dancing on Ishq Wala Love, as choreographed by Sayisha.