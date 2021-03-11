Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal dance on 'Ishq Wala Love'

Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal have been the talk of the town ever since their chemistry rocked the stage of Indian Idol. They are now the captains of Sony TV’s singing reality show Superstar Singer 2. In the upcoming episode, contestant Sayisha Gupta from Punjab will be seen sharing the stage with Pawandeep, who will be seen saying, “Apart from being a phenomenal singer, Sayisha is also my dance guru.”
Sayisha will reply, “Arunita didi came up to me saying that Pawandeep bhaiya is very boring, so I decided to teach him couple dance.” Pawandeep and Arunita will then be seen dancing on Ishq Wala Love, as choreographed by Sayisha.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Bagga held by Punjab cops, brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police
The BJP accused Punjab Police of 'abducting' its leader, who...
Tajinder Bagga arrest case LIVE updates: HC rejects Punjab government's demand to keep Tajinder Bagga in Haryana
High Court asks the state of Haryana to submit its affidavit...
AAP strongly defends Punjab Police action against Bagga
Claim he had a history of stoking passion on communal lines ...
Centre invokes emergency provision to step up power supply
The government hopes this will bring online 10,000 MW of pow...
Dutch envoy Karel van Oosterom recants after slighting India’s position on Ukraine
India has so far abstained eight times at various UN forums ...