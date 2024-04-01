Couple goals

ANI

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh, who recently tied the knot with Jackky Bhagnani, shared a glimpse of her peaceful morning with her husband, complete with cozy coffee.

The actress on Sunday, took to her Instagram Stories to share a lovely picture showing their coffee mugs together, with a caption that read, ‘Morning coffee with the best’ and a heart emoji. The post was timestamped at 7:18 am and adorned with a cute heart sticker. Jackky showed his love by reposting Rakul’s story on his own Instagram.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in a close ceremony in Goa on February 21. They had two ceremonies as per Sikh and Sindhi traditions. Both opted for designer Tarun Tahiliani’s wedding attire on their D-Day.

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. Jackky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next production, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on Eid 2024.

