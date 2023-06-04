Couple goals: Karan Singh Grover’s appreciation post for his ‘angel’ wife Bipasha Basu

ANI

Star couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s Instagram feed is flooded with love-filled pictures and posts. On a daily basis, the two give fans a sneak peek into their lovey-dovey moments. Saturday was no exception.

Taking to Instagram, Karan dropped an adorable “carfie” with Bipasha. For the caption, he used heartfelt words that left everyone in awe. “Some have wings on their back, I have the whole angel on [email protected],” he wrote. Reacting to the post, a social media user commented, “Awwww.” “So cute,” another one wrote.

Karan and Bipasha are the new parents in B-town. The two were blessed with daughter Devi on November 12, 2022. Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in Fighter. The film will hit the theatres next year.