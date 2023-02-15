The Night Manager becomes first Indian show to feature on an international best-selling book

Indian adaptation of The Night Manager is creating history. The show, which is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on February 17, is an adaptation of John le Carré’s book with the same name and in a first the book will now feature the film’s leading men, Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, as its cover.

The show is helmed by Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghose. Besides Anil and Aditya, the cast includes brilliant actors, Tillotama Shome, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl.

On this milestone, Anil Kapoor said, “To be featured on the cover of a bestselling novel...this has to be one of the most incredibly memorable moments of my acting career. When you’ve been in the industry for as long as I have, it’s easy to think that you’ve seen everything, but I could not have imagined something like this even in my wildest dreams.”

Aditya Roy Kapur adds, “The Night Manager has been a very special project for me. I’m a huge fan of the book and for our poster to make it to the cover of the book it’s based on, we couldn’t have asked for more! ”