Crafting grit & groove …how Rohan–Vinayak found the sound of Subedaar

At a time when film music often leans into melody and instant hooks, composer duo Rohan Utpat and Vinayak Salvi have struck a different chord with Subedaar. Their track Lalla — raw, edgy and unapologetically intense — has not only become a success but also a defining sonic identity for the film.

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The two, who have also composed the background score for Subedaar, talk about their creative partnership with director Suresh Triveni. “We know Suresh Triveni from many years — we’ve been working with him on different ads and campaigns,” Rohan shares. “When he started writing the film, he decided that we would do the music. That was really kind of him… he put so much trust in us.”

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That trust translated into a collaborative process that began even before the film took shape visually. “Before the shoot started, we had already created the Subedaar theme,” Vinayak recalls. “It had this haunting sound, big drums — something alarming, because the character is that way.” If the background score builds the film’s emotional landscape, Lalla serves as its pulse — a song that feels less like a conventional composition and more like a warning. “He wanted a song that describes the emotion of the main character,” Rohan explains. “There’s a lot of tension in the film, and the song should come across as a warning — ‘don’t mess with me.’”

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That brief shaped every creative decision. “It’s not a very melodious song,” he says candidly. “We tried to keep it as talkative… very easy on the hummable part. One melody comes in only when it’s required.”

The result is a track rooted in texture and attitude rather than tune. Drawing from regional language and cadence, the duo infused the song with an earthy authenticity. “The best part is the language used in the song its colloquial and the word Lalla itself is very catchy.”

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The song’s impact, however, has gone far beyond its cinematic context. “We are very glad that people are receiving it the way we thought,” Vinayak says.

While Lalla thrives on intensity, the background score of Subedaar reflects the duo’s willingness to experiment with sound itself. “Doing the background score is very interesting because you get to play with a lot of soundscapes,” Vinayak explains. “It’s not very melody-oriented, but more about creating the vibe of the scene.”

In fact, the composers went beyond traditional instrumentation. “If there’s a drilling sound in a scene, we’ve used that as a music piece,” he reveals. “So, it was more about using surrounding sounds — industrial textures — to build the score.”

This shift marks a departure from their earlier work. “Our previous films were more melodious,” he says. The duo has done music for Nil Battey Sannata, Sarkar 3, Tarla, Lootacse and 102 Not Out. “Subedaar was more atmospheric…almost like sound design.”

Behind this evolving creative voice lies a partnership that predates their professional journey. “We are childhood friends,” Vinayak shares. “We’ve been living in the same building. Even before music, this friendship happened.”

What began as a shared hobby — learning instruments, performing in college festivals — gradually turned into a career. “We started doing music for ads,” Rohan says. “That’s where we met Suresh and eventually moved into films.”

Their creative process today remains deeply instinctive. “We jam together,” Rohan explains. “There’s always a very quick yes or no between us. We don’t even need to say it sometimes — just a look is enough.”

Differences, when they arise, are resolved through trust. “If one of us is sure about something, we go with it,” he says. “It’s never personal — it’s always about what works best for the project.”

Navigating a competitive industry hasn’t been easy, they admit. “There is competition everywhere,” Rohan reflects. “When we started, it took us months to get our first project. But if you keep at it, it gives results. You need patience.”

As for the changing landscape of film music — where albums are often fragmented and multiple composers work on a single project — the duo sees opportunity rather than limitation. “Every song has its own journey and its own audience,” Vinayak says. “There are more choices now… I don’t think it’s going in a wrong way.”