Craving for chai?

IANS

Paras Kalnawat surprised everyone on the sets of Kundali Bhagya by treating the cast and crew to his special masala chai.

In the midst of shooting, actors maintain their energy with preferred beverages such as juice, coffee or tea. However, Paras finds joy in taking on additional responsibilities.

During an evening break, he took charge of the set's kitchen, treating the cast and crew to his special chai, which was thoroughly enjoyed by all.

Paras said, “I believe having a good cup of chai can really make or break your day sometimes. I have always been a tea lover and I learned to make it since the very first day I moved to Mumbai.”

“Tea really calms me down and helps me put my thoughts together, maybe it is all psychological, but it is an aid for me. Recently the day was getting very hectic, as there were lots of dramatic scenes, so during the break, I went to the kitchen of our set and made garam garam chai for everyone so that it could make them feel fresh and boost them up with lots of energy. We all had a fun time in between the shots, I hope everyone enjoyed it,” he added.

The show features Shraddha Arya (as Preeta), Shakti Anand (as Karan), Manit Joura (as Rishabh), Paras Kalnawat (as Rajveer), Sana Sayyad (as Palki), Baseer Ali (as Shaurya), Shalini Mahal (as Shanaya). This family drama explores and brings to life a whole range of emotions as well as the deepest intricacies of human relationships.

In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed that since Shaurya has started to develop feelings for Palki who is engaged to Rajveer, Shaurya plans to get him arrested by planting drugs in Rajveer's cabin but while he is on it, he gets arrested by police with drugs in his hands.

The show airs on Zee TV.