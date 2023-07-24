Creators Arjun and Kartikon garnering praise for their work

Be it the con-man drama Rafuchakkar or the forthcoming Sushmita Sen-starrer Taali, creators Arjun and Kartik have been garnering praise for their work. The lead actor in Rafuchakkar, Maniesh Paul, talks about his experience working with the two.

He says, “Arjun sir and Kartik create not just stories but unforgettable experiences, and Rafuchakkar is no exception. They offered me a role I had never been offered before. They challenged me to reinvent myself and guided me through a creative journey I will never forget.”

He added, “I am overwhelmed with the response so far. Until now, people have liked me for my comedy, but thanks to these two creators and the director, Ritam sir, I have been able to portray a character that has so many different shades. Their vision has made Rafuchakkar, into the clutter-breaker that it is today. As actors, we want to explore all kinds of roles, but if we don’t get the right opportunities, there’s little we can do.”