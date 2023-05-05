Creators of Taali praise Sushmita Sen's work ethic

On October 6, 2022, Sushmita Sen had dropped the poster of her first look as transgender activist Gauri Sawant in the web series Taali. The biographical show was created by Arjun Singh Baran and Kartk D. Nishandar.

Arjun Singh Baran and Kartk D. Nishandar recall the passion with which the former Miss Universe immersed herself in Gauri’s life. They said,” She took around six months to say yes to the script, and she knew it by heart then. During the shoot, if we added or changed a line, she would tell us instantly that it wasn’t there originally. She does her homework very well.”

“Acting coach Atul Mongia helped her fine-tune the transformation, and director Ravi Jadav guided her to get the nuances of the Marathi diction right. She also worked very hard on voice modulation. She put her heart and soul into Taali and today we cannot imagine anyone else playing Gauri other than her,” they added.

Helmed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, Taali will explore the momentous life of Gauri and her contribution to revolutionising the transgender movement in India.