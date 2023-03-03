Film: Creed 111

Director: Michael B Jordan

Creed III is a sports drama by Michael B Jordan, who makes his debut as director with this film.

Creed 111 is the third in the Creed series and overall ninth installment in the Rocky film series. This one is the first film in the series without Sylvester Stallone but he is the producer of this film.

It stars Michael B Jordan and Jonathan Majors in the lead roles along with Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu and others in supporting roles.

The tagline for this action sports drama is “You can’t run from your past….” Creed 111 had its world premiere in Mexico City on February 9, 2023. The film is all set to hit the screens today.

Film: The Eternal Daughter

Director: Joanna Hogg

The Eternal Daughter featuring Tilda Swinton, Joseph Mydell and Carly-Sonia Davies is a thriller.

An artist and her elderly mother confront long-buried secrets when they return to a former family home, now a hotel haunted by its mysterious past.

It is all set to release today.

Film: Triangle of Sadness

Director: Ruben Ostlund

Here comes a black comedy crafted by debutant director Ruben Ostlund. The film has an ensemble cast of Harris Dickinson, Dolly de Leon, Charlbi Dean, Zlatko Buric, Henrik Dorsin and Woody Harrelson.

Celebrity model couple Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean) is invited on a luxury cruise for the uber rich, helmed by an unhinged boat captain (Woody Harrelson). What first appeared instagrammable ends catastrophically, leaving the survivors stranded on a desert island and fighting for survival. Releasing today. — Dharam Pal