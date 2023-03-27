Creed III star Jonathan Majors arrested for allegedly assaulting woman

Jonathan Majors, who recently made appearances in the Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was arrested on March 25 for allegedly assaulting a woman.
As per the statement issued by the New York police department, the Marvel star was arrested after he was allegedly accused of assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute. However, Jonathan Majors’ representative has squashed these accusations. The rep said, “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”
As per the police they responded to a 911 call in which a 33-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 30- year-old female because of the domestic dispute. The male was identified as Jonathan Majors. According to the victim, she sustained minor injuries to her neck and head and was taken to the hospital. Though Jonathan Majors is no longer in the police custody, he was arrested for the charges of harassment, assault, and strangulation. His relationship with the woman was described
as ‘domestic’.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament adjourned amid ruckus by Opposition members
As soon as the House meets for the day, Congress members wea...
Congress MPs wear black clothes to Parliament to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification
Opposition members attend a meeting called by Rajya Sabha Le...
Supreme Court to hear on Tuesday disqualified Lakshadweep MP Md Faizal's plea for reinstatement
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud on Monday agrees to hear F...
Supreme Court to hear pleas against premature release of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case today
The Gujarat government had granted remission to 11 convicts ...
2 men shot at in gurdwara in US state of California
The shooting takes place on Sunday at around 2.30 pm at the ...