Creed III star Jonathan Majors arrested for allegedly assaulting woman

Jonathan Majors, who recently made appearances in the Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was arrested on March 25 for allegedly assaulting a woman.

As per the statement issued by the New York police department, the Marvel star was arrested after he was allegedly accused of assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute. However, Jonathan Majors’ representative has squashed these accusations. The rep said, “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

As per the police they responded to a 911 call in which a 33-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 30- year-old female because of the domestic dispute. The male was identified as Jonathan Majors. According to the victim, she sustained minor injuries to her neck and head and was taken to the hospital. Though Jonathan Majors is no longer in the police custody, he was arrested for the charges of harassment, assault, and strangulation. His relationship with the woman was described

as ‘domestic’.