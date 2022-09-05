Crime, K-drama and historical docu-series among the OTT content this week. Here's a check

September 6: Untold: The Race of the Century on Netflix

A chronicle of the thrilling 1983 America’s Cup, Race of the Century is a classic underdog story. It tells the tale of the scrappy group of Australians who band together to dethrone the New York Yacht Club, and break the longest-running winning streak in history, in the most prestigious sailing competition in the world.

September 7: Boys Over Flowers on MX Player

The 21-episode long Korean drama, dubbed in Hindi, stars Ku Hye Sun, Lee Min Ho and Kim Hyun-Joong. The series follows the story of a humble girl who attends the prestigious Shin Hwa High School. She is immediately bullied by the leader of F4 (the four richest boys), who eventually falls in love with her. However, she has a crush on his best friend. Whom will she pick?

September 7: Indian Predator: Diary of a Serial Killer on Netflix

After the smashing success of the brutal and terrifying documentary, Indian Butcher: The Butcher of Delhi, the makers are back with another chilling story. Indian Predator: Diary of a Serial Killer will educate the audience about the life of a serial killer and the murders that he committed over the years.

September 8: The Anthrax Attacks on Netflix

From the stable of Oscar-nominated director Dan Krauss, this film tells the story of the 2001 anthrax attacks on the United States, and one of the largest and most complex FBI investigations in the history of law enforcement. Five Americans were killed and at least 17 fell ill in what became one of the worst biological attacks in the history of US, which followed one week after the September 11 terrorist attacks.

September 9: Power Book 3—Raising Kanan on Lionsgate Play

Set in South Jamaica, in 1991, this is the story of 15-year-old Kanan Stark, who is the only child of Raquel Thomas, a cocaine distributor with an emerging network of dealers across NYC. In a world where the family often feels like the only refuge from divisiveness and discord, Kanan’s life takes interesting turns following betrayal and heartbreaks. — TMS