Crime Patrol back with new season

Investigating the most intriguing cases of crime, Sony Entertainment Television is bringing viewers a fresh and limited edition of Crime Patrol.

This season, titled Crime Patrol 48 Hours, will witness impactful storytelling of exceptional detective work and co-ordination that helps solve the case. Each episode will feature a ticking clock with a 48-hour time limit that builds pace with the narrative. Putting the spotlight on offences that demand astute action, especially in the first 48 hours, Crime Patrol 48 Hours will premiere on July 10 and air at 10 pm.

Most homicide experts suggest that if you can’t find a lead within the first 48 hours, the chance of solving the case decreases dramatically. This new chapter of Crime Patrol focuses on these critical hours that can make or break the case as investigative teams’ race against time to solve their cases. Touching upon cases of greed, passion, and revenge, among others, this gripping crime show emphasises the commitment, persistence, and expertise required to solve the most intricate cases.