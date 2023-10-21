Cryptic post: Mouni Roy hints at being the host of Temptation Island

Amidst the ongoing speculation of her being roped in as the host of the Indian adaption of world’s biggest global reality format, Temptation Island, actress Mouni Roy took to social media today to share a cryptic post: “You don’t know what real temptation is until you see what’s coming tomorrow.”
Is Mouni gearing up to be seen in a completely different avatar?
