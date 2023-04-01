'Koffee With Karan' renewed for season eight

Karan Johar will be back with another season of Koffee With Karan. The show will reportedly air in August or September this year. The guests could be a mix of familiar visitors on the show and some debutants. There is also a chance that KJo’s friend Shah Rukh Khan, who didn’t appear in the last season, would be seen around the release of Jawan.

A source shared, “Karan Johar would be inviting Yash (of KGF fame), Allu Arjun (of Pushpa fame) and Rishab Shetty (of Kantara fame) with their respective wives.”