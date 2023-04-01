'Koffee With Karan' renewed for season eight

Karan Johar will be back with another season of Koffee With Karan. The show will reportedly air in August or September this year. The guests could be a mix of familiar visitors on the show and some debutants. There is also a chance that KJo’s friend Shah Rukh Khan, who didn’t appear in the last season, would be seen around the release of Jawan.
A source shared, “Karan Johar would be inviting Yash (of KGF fame), Allu Arjun (of Pushpa fame) and Rishab Shetty (of Kantara fame) with their respective wives.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months
Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer
Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, last 10 m...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot