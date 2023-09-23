Custody battle: Urvashi Dholakia returns to Pushpa Impossible

Urvashi Dholakia’s powerful return as Devi Singh Shekhawat, the brilliant lawyer in Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible, is driven by a newfound purpose. Initially hesitant to take up the custody case, Devi witnesses the trouble Mahendra and Pushpa are in and agrees to take on their case.

Urvashi Dholakia, who plays the character of Devi Singh, said, “Pushpa Impossible is an impactful show that beautifully portrays the strength of family bonds, where individuals always stand by each other in difficult times. The excitement of returning to the show is very high, as the viewers expressed a strong desire to see me back in this role. It’s heartwarming to be part of a show that resonates deeply with its audience and emphasises the significance of support within a community.”