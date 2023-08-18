Cyrus Broacha says he will soon reveal the reason he left the House

Cyrus Broacha recently posted a video on his social media sharing how he is being plagued by questions from fans and followers on why he decided to walk out of the House, making a reference to his dramatic exit from reality series Bigg Boss OTT2.

“All that is being discussed about me is lies!” he starts the video saying. “Some are saying this, some are saying that and everybody keeps asking me why I did it? Why did I leave? And it’s not very clear. So finally I decided enough is enough. My family told me I have to answer these questions. There is something and I want to share that with you but the time is not right. So stay tuned, that reason will come to you soon, ”Cyrus shared in his short video.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is the digital version of popular reality series Bigg Boss and the second season of this entertaining reality digital series premiered on June 17 this year. This season concluded on August 14 Elvish Yadav was declared as the winner of this season.

