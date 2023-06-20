Daddy's advice

Pooja Bhatt, who has recently entered the Bigg Boss OTT house, talked about how her father Mahesh Bhatt reacted to her being offered the show.

In a discussion with Cyrus Broacha and Jiya Shankar, when she was asked how Mahesh Bhatt reacted to being offered Bigg Boss OTT 2, Pooja said he straight away said yes and advised me to be real and not to put on an act.