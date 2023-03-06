Daisy Shah to be seen sword-fighting, horse-riding in Lahora, The Kingdom

Actress Daisy Shah, who is set to make her foray in the digital world with her upcoming web-series Lahora, The Kingdom, will be seen in some intense action sequences in it.

The actress has learnt sword-fighting and horse-riding for her part.

The web-series is based on the life of Queen Didda, who ruled Kashmir directly and indirectly for about five decades between the tenth and eleventh centuries.

About the series, Daisy said, “The story is so inspiring and empowering that I obviously had to say yes to this project. It’s about how women were looked at in that era, then how this woman, like the one who’s actually the protagonist of the entire series, changes things around for the women in that era. For this project, I’ll have to work twice as hard to master sword fighting, horse riding, and other action sequences. I have a lot of training to do, but I assure you that you will not be disappointed.” Sara Khan will also be seen in the series playing the role of Ghazala.

The series will be directed by Shahid Kazmi, who said, “Daisy was always my first choice when I first started working on the script. I saw her doing some mind-blowing action sequences in Race 3. I decided she would be the main character in my ambitious project. She is ideal for the role of the warrior princess.”

The series will also star Arjun Manhas, Ray Parihar, Aarti Bhagat, Fezan Khan, Jagjeet Singh Rissam, and Shoib Nikash Shah.

The series will begin filming in Kashmir and Mumbai in the first week of April 2023.—IANS