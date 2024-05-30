DAKS Music’s latest video BadaSaang has been launched

DAKS Music’s latest video Bada Saang, a Haryanvi song written by Rajesh Majaria, and sung by Raj Marwar and Anjali, was launched in Mohali on May 28. Co-founder of the company Kulbir Ahlawat stars in the music video, along with Nandani Sharma. It has been directed by Aman Jaji.

When the cast was asked about the inadvertent promotion of gun and drugs through songs nowadays, Kulbir replied, “Our song is quite different; the female lead, in fact, asks Kulbir’s character to stay away from them. Nandani nods, “We hope our message reaches out to the audience. Although I do not understand Haryanvi well, I love to work in the industry. I have previously done a few projects with the same music company.”

This was the first song shot abroad by them. The crew worked in Armenia for thre-four days, and the whole process took about a month’s time. For Kulbir Ahlawat, this was his first on screen, but definitely not the last!

— Bhanuni Saini & Divij Sharma

#Mohali