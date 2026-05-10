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Home / Lifestyle / Dance Fever Returns

Dance Fever Returns

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:40 AM May 10, 2026 IST
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Jaaved Jaaferi, Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis
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India's Best Dancer is all set to return with Season 5, promising a colourful celebration of “India Wala Dance” on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

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The new season boasts a star-studded judging panel featuring Jaaved Jaaferi, Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis, while Haarsh Limbachiyaa returns as host.

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Season 5 will blend nostalgia with fresh talent, as contestants from across the country showcase diverse dance forms inspired by Bollywood’s most-loved tracks. The show promises performances packed with technique, expression and individuality.

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Sharing her excitement, Karisma Kapoor said, “Returning to this stage feels like coming home. Every dancer brings a piece of their soul and culture, and I’m ready to be moved by their passion once again.”

Jaaved Jaaferi, making a comeback to the judge’s chair after a decade, added, “I’m looking for that raw, infectious energy and personality that makes it impossible to look away.”

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Meanwhile, Geeta Kapur said she wants performers who “dance not just with their feet, but with their hearts”, while Terence Lewis emphasised the importance of both precision and spirit in dance.

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