Erica Fernandes and Adaa Khan to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

The ninth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was aired in 2016 and it was judged by Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez as well as Ganesh Hegde. Now, the show is all set to return after a six-year-long break with a new season. According to latest reports, Erica Fernandes and Adaa Khan have been reportedly approached for the upcoming season of the dance reality show.
There are chances that the divas might say yes to the show and participate in it. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is expected to go on the floors in July or August first week. Along with this, there were strong reports that stated Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were being approached for the judges’ panel along with Farah Khan.
