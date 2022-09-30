Aneri Vajani celebrates Navratri at Falguni Pathak's garba event

Aneri Vajani, best known for her portrayal of Nisha Gangwal in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and Saanjh Mathur in Beyhadh, is one of the most popular actresses in the TV industry as of now. Last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Aneri was recently spotted at Falguni Pathak’s garba event. She is a true fan and loves Falguni. The actress made sure to kickstart her Navratri celebrations this year by attending Falguni’s Garba.

Aneri says, “I was very excited to dance on Falguni’s songs! I’m a huge garba enthusiast and I just adore her. Starting this year’s Navratri in this way was the best I could’ve hoped for. We did garba till our feet could no longer hold us and were dead tired at the end of the event, but our hearts were full. It is a different feeling, a divine love and a sense of community that is special about Navratri.”