Selma Blair talks about how alcohol was her ‘coping mechanism’ to survive childhood

Actress Selma Blair is not shy of sharing her past with the world. While promoting her new book Mean Baby, the Hellboy actress opened up about finding comfort in alcohol from a very young age, spilling details how it became her ‘coping mechanism’ to survive a horrifying childhood.
Speaking about her early years of drinking, the Legally Blonde actress admitted: “I don’t know if I would’ve survived childhood without alcohol. That’s why it’s such a problem for a lot of people. It really is a huge comfort, a huge relief in the beginning. Maybe even the first few years for me because I did start really young with that as a comfort, as my coping mechanism.” She recalled further, in the book that after her first sip of alcohol, she was hooked.
Tough times
Drinking aside, the actress additionally wrote about a traumatizing experience that happened during her college spring break trip. She divulged that she was raped “multiple times” after binge-drinking, but was unable to defend herself. “I have been raped, multiple times, because I was too drunk to say the words please. Stop.”
Selma declared that other than her therapist, she had actually never told a soul about the rape incident. Yet, the actress felt it was important to talk about it in her memoir as it was a way to heal her trauma. The actress, who has been sober since 2016, dedicated Mean Baby to others who went through similar experience. “I wrote the book for my son and for people trying to find the deepest hole to crawl into until the pain passes,” she concluded. — IANS
