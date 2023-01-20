Dark side of life

This January, let the horror chills overpower your winter chills. Zee Café brings series, Into The Dark, streaming since January 18. The show is an anthology series. It stars Aurora Perrineau, Diane Sellers, Dylan Arnold and Katie Wilson among others. The first story is of a sophisticated hit-man with a cynical view on modern society. He finds his work made more difficult when he must transport a body on Halloween night, but everyone is enamoured by what they think is his killer costume.