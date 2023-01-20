Dark side of life

This January, let the horror chills overpower your winter chills. Zee Café brings series, Into The Dark, streaming since January 18. The show is an anthology series. It stars Aurora Perrineau, Diane Sellers, Dylan Arnold and Katie Wilson among others. The first story is of a sophisticated hit-man with a cynical view on modern society. He finds his work made more difficult when he must transport a body on Halloween night, but everyone is enamoured by what they think is his killer costume.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Meeting with sports minister remains inconclusive as wrestlers are adamant that govt immediately disband WFI
The marathon meeting began at around 10pm on Thursday, the s...
Delhi L-G VK Saxena writes to Arvind Kejriwal; accuses him of making ‘misleading, derogatory remarks’
Accuses Kejriwal of adopting ‘political posturing’ during hi...
Cyber security, war on drugs and threats from across border on agenda as 3-day conference of DGPs, IGPs begins in Delhi today
PM Modi, Amit Shah to address conference
Bombay High Court grants interim bail to Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot in bank loan fraud case
A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and PK Chava...
NIA raid under way in Punjab's Muktsar in connection with Ludhiana blast case
The SSP confirms the raid, but does not disclose the locatio...