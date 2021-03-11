Darlings to release on OTT

The much-awaited Red Chillies Entertainment & Eternal Sunshine Productions’ Darlings is set to premiere on Netflix this year.

Produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt and Gaurav Verma, the film is the debut full-length feature for director Jasmeet K Reen and stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in lead roles. Darlings also brings together the absolute greats of music - Vishal Bharadwaj and Gulzar.

Alia says, “Darlings holds a very special place in my heart, it’s my first film as producer that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences world over.” Darlings is a dark-comedy, which explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds.