Besides the digital debut of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, this week on web will also feature a historical show starring Naseeruddin Shah

February 28 Too Hot To Handle: Germany on Netflix

The hottest German-speaking singles come together in a tropical paradise for what they think will be the most exotic and erotic time of their lives — but there’s a twist. These commitment-phobes who love a casual hook-up, will have to give up all ‘touching’ for the entire retreat if they want to win the €200,000 grand prize.

March 1 The Mandalorian Season 3 on Disney+ Hotstar

The Mandalorian has been a major success for Disney+ and the Star Wars franchise. In Season 3, Mando and Grogu will head to Mandalore, where Mando must bathe in the living waters under their mines to rejoin the Children of the Watch.

March 1 Meeting You on MX Player

MX Player

This Chinese drama revolves around two completely different individuals, Nan Xi, a reclusive genius, and Xia Rui, an enthusiastic girl. While Nan Xi is blessed with many talents, he suffers from social anxiety and thus finds it difficult to befriend people. Living in two different worlds, Nan and Xia would have never thought their paths would cross.

March 3 Gulmohar on

Disney+ Hotstar

Directed by Rahul Chittella, this film is all about love, emotion and togetherness. It stars Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles. It is about a family where situations get triggered when the matriarch, played by Sharmila Tagore, decides to sell her house — a beautiful bungalow named Gulmohar — to a builder. Manoj Bajpayee plays the role of Sharmila Tagore’s son, Arun Batra, in the film.

March 3 Taj—Divided by Blood on ZEE5

This mega show encapsulates the reign of King Akbar, who is on a quest to find a worthy successor for his grand legacy, leading to a bloody battle between his sons for the throne. While most stories of the Mughal era have been portrayed through the rose-tinted glasses of romance, Taj – Divided by Blood will showcase these historical figures as humans with ambitions, desires and flaws. The 10-part succession and family drama series stars Naseeruddin Shah as King Akbar, Aditi Rao Hydari as Anarkali, Aashim Gulati as Prince Salim and Dharmendra as Sheikh Salim Chishti, among others. —TMS