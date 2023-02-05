Date with 'The Rock'

Fans of Dwayne Johnson are in for a treat as the critically acclaimed series Young Rock, inspired by his ring name ‘The Rock’, is all set to premiere for the first time in India. As a story where the actor can be seen contesting for the US presidential elections in 2032, the engaging sitcom brings alive his trajectory from childhood to his skyrocketing career in wrestling and acting. Viewers can enjoy the sitcom Young Rock from February 2, Monday to Friday at 10 pm, on Comedy Central.

Created by Johnson, Jeff Chiang, and Nahnatchka Khan, this series chronicles Dwayne Johnson’s life with an appealing ensemble in a captivating way with a generous dash of humour. While campaigning for the election, he is seen visiting newsrooms for interviews, and it is at this point that the story takes the audience on a flashback tour of Johnson’s life, tracing his childhood spent around influential wrestlers, his rebellious high-school teenage years in Pennsylvania, and days of jostling with powerhouse football players at the University of Miami. In short, the season kicks off with Dwayne’s formative years.