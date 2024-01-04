Dating rules

IANS

Janhvi Kapoor has opened up on dating actors and called it “chaotic,” adding that actors often get very ‘competitive and weird’.

Dating actors can be tricky at times and looks like Janhvi has had enough of it. The gorgeous diva spilled the beans on the Koffee couch. Koffee with Karan host Karan Johar asked, “You also have a philosophy which we have spoken about that you don’t really want to date actors, because you think it is somewhere or the other turbulent.” Janhvi said, “It is chaotic for sure. Vanity is such a big part of this profession. You need to be with someone who is okay to let you have your moments also. But I find with actors, they get competitive and weird.”

