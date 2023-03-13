Days after suffering heart attack, Sushmita Sen walks the ramp at LFW 2023

Actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen had suffered a heart attack on March 2 and shared the news on social media a couple of days later. She had also made an Instagram live video to thank the team of doctors who saved her. Now, days after angioplasty and stent placement, Sushmita does what she knows best — walk the ramp and move on in life like nothing happened. She was the showstopper for fashion designer Anushree Reddy at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week on Saturday (March 11) and wore a beautiful yellow embellished lehenga. Videos from the show have gone viral with fans hailing her spirit.

Many fans on Twitter praised her positive outlook towards life. One user wrote, “She is grace...She is celebration of life... She is celebration of love, kindness...She holds the best smile and the ability to spread it to each and every soul in the room and beyond...She is Shakti...True Goddess. Words are not enough.” — TMS