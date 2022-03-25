Get ready to witness Parineeti Ka Swayamvar

After witnessing a few proposals on the sets of Colors’ Hunarbaaz -Desh Ki Shaan, Parineeti Chopra is finally set for her swayamvar in the upcoming weekend episode. Previously on the show, all the efforts made by Karan Johar to find the perfect match for Parineeti are yet to bear fruits. But viewers are now going to witness the most-awaited moment and to help Parineeti in choosing her groom, veteran singer Kumar Sanu joins the panel as a special guest!

Sticking to his promise to get Parineeti a perfect dulha, Karan calls candidates on the stage one by one, and they try their best to impress the actress. While we see quite a few proposals, Arjit Taneja, Vishal Aditya Singh, Siddhartha Dey and Shivin Narang will give their best to impress Parineeti. From bringing flowers to dancing and to showing their hunars, the boys will leave no stone unturned to dazzle the diva.