Hollywood star Robert De Niro is set to star in the limited series Zero Day currently in the works at Netflix

Robert De Niro is set to star in the limited series Zero Day currently in the works at Netflix. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say the show would be a political thriller in which De Niro would play a former US President. Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim are the writers and executive producers with a story by Newman, Oppenheim, and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Schmidt. —IANS
