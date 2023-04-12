Dealing positively with negativity

This week, Mirchi Plus launches the fifth episode of What Women Want, Season 4, featuring Bharti Singh. In this episode, the new mother, Bharti Singh, shared about the insensitive comments that she received during her pregnancy. She said people questioned her decision to work during and after pregnancy. She said, “I cried a lot. I thought I was a funny girl, and everyone loved me. I read some comments and realised that with love comes negativity too.”