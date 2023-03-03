Debina Bonnerjee down with Influenza

TV star Debina Bonnerjee has been tested positive for Influenza B virus. She shared the bad news on her social media handle while talking about how painful it is to stay away from her daughters as a precautionary measure.
Debina and husband Gurmeet Choudhary were recently blessed with a second child, a daughter.
Debina wrote on her Instagram stories, “Motherhood is anything but hard. So got Influenza B virus. Well, hang on Mama. Staying away from my babies now. Motherhood is anything but easy. Symptom - fever and cough.”
Many followers and fans wished for her speedy recovery.
