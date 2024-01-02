Decoding happiness

ANI

Watching the last sunset

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram celebrated their first New Year together as the newly-wed couple in Kannur, Kerala.

The lovebirds took to social media and shared glimpses of their New Year getaway. Randeep and Lin are seen posing for a selfie, while standing against the picturesque backdrop of the sunset.

The post was captioned as: “Last sunset of 2023.”

The geotag was of Kannur, Kerala. Randeep gave the music of the song Sooraj Dooba Hain to the post.

Rashmika’s ‘happiest’ wishes

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna on Monday extended warm greetings for the New Year to her fans, and shared a selfie, leaving the internet in awe of her natural beauty.

The Dear Comrade actress enjoys 40.9 million followers on Instagram. She has a vibrant social media account and is often seen sharing glimpses of her day to day life.

As we embark on a fresh year, Rashmika took to Instagram Stories and penned a heart-warming wish. The post was captioned: “Good morning! Happiest new year my loves! 2024 has a goooood ring to it no?”

In another Story, Rashmika shared a glimpse of a board game, and wrote, “Let’s goooooooo 2024!”

‘May million miracles begin’

Samantha Ruth on Monday extended warm greetings to her fans for the New Year, and said “may a million miracles begin at sunrise.” The actress, who enjoys a fanbase of 31.2 million followers on Instagram, shared a glimpse of the sunrise.

The post was captioned, “May a million miracles begin at sunrise. Happy New Year.”

In another post, Samantha shared her picture posing candidly for the lens, spreading her arms, fireworks in the backdrop. It was captioned, “And may many angels surround us. Happy New Year.”

On ‘balanced’ note

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty Kundra kicked off her first day of the New Year on a ‘balanced’ note. On Monday, Shilpa Shetty’s post was all about working out.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a video of herself performing some balancing asana.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “I’m starting 2024 on a ‘balanced’ note with the Ashwa Sanchalana Salamba Utthita Eka Padasana, which is a great balancing asana. It helps improve focus and concentration, and also enhances the coordination between mind and body. It also improves the back and the hamstring’s flexibility. Please note: People suffering from back pain or slip-disc and during pregnant women must avoid this asana.”

She also revealed her resolutions for 2024.

“Wishing you all a Happy, Prosperous, and Healthy New Year... My resolution for 2024 is to Live in the ‘Now’ with awareness, balance, and gratitude,” Shilpa added.

Varun plays with fireworks

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan has welcomed the New Year with fireworks.

Varun posted a video of fireworks on Instagram and wrote, “Don’t say bye say hi #2024 #happynewyear....Happy New Year, 2024.” He can be seen enjoying fireworks with his wife Natasha Dalal.

Meanwhile, Varun will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series Citadel opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Royal touch

Kareena Kapoor Khan added a royal touch to her celebration. Taking to Instagram story, Kareena treated fans with a glimpse of their New Year's Eve.

The first picture captured the selfie queen Kareena wearing a colourful velvet sharara suit. She clicked a mirror selfie with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan as he got dressed up for the night in a white three-piece suit. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Are you ready? We are." — IANS &

