Decoding love: Tia Bajpai explores loyalty and intensity in new album

With Love Mafia, her multilingual album spanning five languages and eleven emotional chapters, Tia Bajpai steps into a space that feels both intimate and expansive. More than just music, the project reflects on love as loyalty, intensity, and identity — something that cannot be consumed quickly or forgotten easily.

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Love Mafia positions love almost like an identity rather than just an emotion. What drew you to this idea?

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The starting point was simple: love today often feels convenient — quick, disposable, and surface-level. I wanted to explore the opposite. Love Mafia looks at love as something that demands loyalty, intensity, and emotional courage.

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The word “mafia” isn’t literal; it’s a metaphor for an unbreakable bond, almost like a chosen family. For me, it was about reclaiming the idea that love is not casual. It’s something you commit to, stand by, and sometimes even fight for.

You’ve sung in five languages for this album. Was that a creative choice or a conceptual necessity?

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It began as a creative thought, but very quickly it became central to the concept. If the idea is that love connects people across boundaries, then the music also had to reflect that. Each language brought a different emotional texture to the album. I had to approach every track differently, not just in terms of pronunciation, but in how the emotion is held and expressed.

The album has 11 tracks, each exploring a different shade of love. Was there one that felt most personal to you?

Each track carries a different energy, so it is difficult to choose one. But there are songs that stay with you longer because of what they make you confront.

For instance, a track like Loca captures the chaotic, almost uncontrollable side of love. It is not pretty, but it is real. On the other hand, Mehka Mehka is softer, nostalgic, almost like a memory you don’t want to let go of.

What I enjoyed was that the album does not try to define love in one way. It allows it to be contradictory, layered, and sometimes even uncomfortable.

How did your collaboration with Prince Romal shape the sound of Love Mafia?

The collaboration brought a global soundscape to the album. There was a strong emphasis on detail, on how each element contributes to the overall emotion. What stood out for me was the approach. It was not about rushing to complete a track, it was about building it carefully. Every note, every pause, every layer had a purpose.

After a gap, you return with a project that is global in scale. Was that a conscious decision?

It was not about scale, it was about direction. After a point, you start asking yourself whether you are growing or just repeating yourself.

This project came at a time when I was ready to explore something different. Not just musically, but also in terms of how I wanted to be seen as an artist.

So the decision was not to go “global” for the sake of it, but to do something that felt new, challenging and aligned with where I was creatively.

Do you see Love Mafia as just an album, or something larger?

I see it as more than just an album. It feels like the beginning of a larger conversation. It is about how we perceive love today, how quickly we move through it, and what we are losing in the process. Through this project, I wanted to bring back a sense of depth and meaning.

What do you hope listeners take away from Love Mafia?

I hope they feel something - not just hear the music, but experience it. Music stays with you only when it connects emotionally.

If Love Mafia can remind people that love is still powerful, still worth holding on to, that’s enough.