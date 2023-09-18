Deepa Mehta's film about transgender woman creates buzz at Toronto fest

Deepa Mehta’s documentary I Am Sirat, which unravels the inner life of a Delhi-based transgender woman, has created a big buzz after its premiere at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) here.
Shot on smartphones, I Am Sirat explores the troubling and complex duality of her life. Sirat has to suppress her inner urge to live like a woman so that her mother, and a married sister and extended relatives are not scandalised.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Women’s quota Bill demand resonates at all-party meet
Special Parl session from today | Govt may surprise with new...
'Outsiders' dominate Punjab BJP core panel
In 21-member committee, 11 leaders are new entrants