Deepa Mehta's film about transgender woman creates buzz at Toronto fest

IANS

Deepa Mehta’s documentary I Am Sirat, which unravels the inner life of a Delhi-based transgender woman, has created a big buzz after its premiere at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) here.

Shot on smartphones, I Am Sirat explores the troubling and complex duality of her life. Sirat has to suppress her inner urge to live like a woman so that her mother, and a married sister and extended relatives are not scandalised.

